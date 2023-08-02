The death of a Bryde’s whale spotted in Hong Kong waters has raised questions about how to protect these animals. Photo: Daniel Suen
The death of a Bryde’s whale spotted in Hong Kong waters has raised questions about how to protect these animals. Photo: Daniel Suen
Hong Kong authorities criticised for doing ‘too little, too late’ to protect Bryde’s whale from overzealous sightseers

  • Lawmaker Doreen Kong says government should have been more decisive instead of ‘waiting’ for experts to come to consensus on what to do
  • Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan denied authorities acted too late

Wynna Wong

Updated: 3:50pm, 2 Aug, 2023

