The Bryde’s whale was found dead on Monday off Shelter Island in Sai Kung. Photo: Daniel Suen
Is death of Bryde’s whale a wake-up call for Hong Kong? Mammal’s demise prompts urgent appeals for action to protect marine wildlife, curb gawkers
- Authorities urged to increase patrols and create no-go zones to protect thousands of marine species
- Bryde’s whale that died in city waters attracted numerous curious people who came by boat just to gawk
