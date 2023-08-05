The Bryde’s whale was found dead on Monday off Shelter Island in Sai Kung. Photo: Daniel Suen
Is death of Bryde’s whale a wake-up call for Hong Kong? Mammal’s demise prompts urgent appeals for action to protect marine wildlife, curb gawkers

  • Authorities urged to increase patrols and create no-go zones to protect thousands of marine species
  • Bryde’s whale that died in city waters attracted numerous curious people who came by boat just to gawk

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 11:16am, 5 Aug, 2023

The Bryde’s whale was found dead on Monday off Shelter Island in Sai Kung. Photo: Daniel Suen
