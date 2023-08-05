The Hong Kong government has said it will ban seafood imports from 10 prefectures if the discharge plan proceeds. Photo: Jelly Tse
Fukushima discharge row: Hong Kong experts warn over radioactive contamination risk for Japanese seafood if waste water released
- Shellfish, oysters and large fish may still be at risk of contamination despite treatment of waste water from Fukushima Daiichi power plant, according to specialists
- Japanese Consul General Kenichi Okada says city’s reputation will ‘surely be damaged’ if import ban goes ahead in response to plan to discharge waste water into the sea
