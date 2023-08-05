The Hong Kong Observatory expects four to seven tropical storms to hit the city this year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Are Hong Kong’s typhoons becoming stronger? Expect longer, more unpredictable storms, Observatory chief says

  • Hong Kong Observatory director Chan Pak-wai says proportion of strong typhoons will increase, while they will move slower and affect areas for longer
  • Effects of global warming may be partly to blame, according to Chan, who highlights ‘frequent emergence of extreme weather’

Fiona Sun
Updated: 3:23pm, 5 Aug, 2023

