A health adviser has urged parents to get their children vaccinated against the flu. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong heading for small-scale outbreak of flu, health adviser warns, as 4th unvaccinated child dies
- Professor urges parents to get children vaccinated, saying those who die are relatively young and have weak resistance
- Family doctor says he has seen more cases in past three weeks, but it is less than in Hong Kong’s peak flu season
A health adviser has urged parents to get their children vaccinated against the flu. Photo: Shutterstock