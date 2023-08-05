A health adviser has urged parents to get their children vaccinated against the flu. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong heading for small-scale outbreak of flu, health adviser warns, as 4th unvaccinated child dies

  • Professor urges parents to get children vaccinated, saying those who die are relatively young and have weak resistance
  • Family doctor says he has seen more cases in past three weeks, but it is less than in Hong Kong’s peak flu season

Laura Westbrook and Fiona Sun

Updated: 8:41pm, 5 Aug, 2023

