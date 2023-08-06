The carcass of a whale that was spotted in waters off Sai Kung. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong marine animal experts call for clear guidelines on whale watching as city waits for necropsy results
- Establishing restriction zones is ‘an absolute minimum that needs to be introduced’, says founder of non-governmental advocacy group
- Researcher says convincing vessel captains and members of public to comply with rules will be difficult
