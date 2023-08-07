The science of mRNA gave rise to Covid-19 vaccines widely used around the world during the pandemic. Photo: Shutterstock
After Covid placed her in spotlight, scientist behind mRNA vaccines, in Hong Kong for award, voices hope technology can treat other conditions
- Hungarian-American biochemist Professor Katalin Kariko hopes mRNA science can be used for wound-healing and even on cancer
- In town to receive CUHK honorary doctorate of science, she shares her tumultuous research journey and her view on Hong Kong’s bid to become biotech hub
