Scientists at Baptist University’s Centre for Chinese Herbal Medicine Drug Development have won US approval to conduct trials of a new constipation treatment. Photo: Dickson Lee
University scientists in Hong Kong get rare US approval for clinical trials of new Chinese medicine-based constipation treatment
- Baptist University’s CDD-2101 is first botanical drug authorised for clinical trials in United States, which could lead to international market
- No Chinese medicine has won approval for sale in US and only seven or eight have been allowed clinical trials
Scientists at Baptist University’s Centre for Chinese Herbal Medicine Drug Development have won US approval to conduct trials of a new constipation treatment. Photo: Dickson Lee