A chemical compound in licorice, a herb commonly used in Chinese medicine, has been found to be effective in suppressing pancreatic cancer, according to a study by Hong Kong Baptist University, paving the way for improved treatment of the “silent killer” disease. The research team on Monday revealed that isoliquiritigenin in licorice, or Gan Cao in Chinese, had lowered the survival rate of cancer cells in laboratory experiments, with fewer side effects compared with conventional treatments, and boosted the impact of drugs commonly used to treat the illness. “This compound is worth further development for a new-generation of chemotherapy,” said Joshua Ko Ka-Shun, an associate professor at the university’s school of Chinese medicine, who led the research. “[Pancreatic cancer] is difficult to identify, and usually at a late-stage when it is detected, with not many treatment options available,” Ko said. “Finding a suitable treatment is urgent.” Experiments carried out by the team found that isoliquiritigenin had reduced the survival rate of pancreatic cancer cells by up to 80 per cent. Cancer tumours in mice injected with the compound also shrank to a size comparable to those treated with conventional chemotherapy drug gemcitabine, with fewer side effects. Ko said while mice given gemcitabine experienced significant weight loss, a drop in red blood cells, or anaemia, and white blood cells, the licorice compound did not lead to such effects as the rodents were able to maintain the same level of red blood cells as the control group, with a smaller decline in white blood cells. Pancreatic cancer is called the “silent killer” as the disease is only detected in most patients when it has reached an advanced stage and spread to other parts of the body. It was the fourth deadliest cancer in Hong Kong in 2020, when 813 people succumbed to the illness. Proton therapy centre offers Hong Kong cancer patients more targeted treatment Treatment options are also limited. According to Ko, removing parts of the pancreas, as well as some nearby organs and tissues, was the most effective way to cure the cancer, but 80 per cent of patients were not suitable for the surgery. For those who were ineligible for the operation, gemcitabine remained a mainstream treatment option, but Ko said its success rate was less than 10 per cent and patients often became resistant to the drug after taking it for one to three months. The research team found that the licorice compound could also be taken with gemcitabine to boost its effect and that using both together could increase the growth suppression rate of pancreatic cancer cells by at least 18 per cent, compared with taking the conventional medicine on its own. Hong Kong university builds case for using antidiabetic drug for anti-ageing The team’s findings have been published in the medical journal Phytomedicine and were presented in the Annual Congress of the European Association for Cancer Research held in Italy in June. While the study was carried out on cells and mice only, Ko said he hoped isoliquiritigenin could be adopted for clinical purposes for humans within 10 years, adding that it had been used to treat respiratory diseases and inflammatory conditions, but more tests were needed to determine its safety as a cancer treatment. Ko urged the public not to consume a high amount of licorice in an attempt to prevent cancer. He said daily consumption of more than 3 grams of licorice continuously for six weeks could lead to kidney failure or high blood pressure.