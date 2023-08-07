The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department is preparing to bury the whale carcass at the decomposition site near High Island Reservoir’s west dam. Photo: Sam Tsang
The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department is preparing to bury the whale carcass at the decomposition site near High Island Reservoir’s west dam. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong environmental issues
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong authorities prepare to bury whale’s carcass at decomposition site as lack of materials, workforce cause delay

  • Cranes and some 60 sandbags were delivered on Monday, and digging will start on Tuesday, regardless of the weather, the Post has learned
  • Conservation society chairman says on-site burial is an appropriate arrangement considering all factors, including carcass’s size

Leopold Chen
Leopold Chen and Ezra Cheung

Updated: 5:05pm, 7 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department is preparing to bury the whale carcass at the decomposition site near High Island Reservoir’s west dam. Photo: Sam Tsang
The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department is preparing to bury the whale carcass at the decomposition site near High Island Reservoir’s west dam. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE