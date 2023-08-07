The Chinese moon mission’s Chang’e-5 probe after its successful return to Earth in 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong scientists have lift-off for research project after expert wins bid for use of moon rocks and dust to study lunar volcanic activity
- HKU’s Dr Qian Yuqi beats off stiff competition to secure use of precious samples gathered by mainland Chinese moon shot in 2020
- Qian says he hopes the research will lead to development of expertise in planetary science in Hong Kong
