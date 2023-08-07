Hong Kong ex-health secretary appeals for better integration of cross-border medical services. Photo: Fung Chang
Hong Kong ex-health secretary appeals for better integration of cross-border medical services
- Former health minister Ko Wing-man says hospitals on both sides of border should integrate, calls for relaxation of strict rules on city doctors working across border
- Ophthalmologist Dr Jeffrey Pong says increasing demand for ‘Hong Kong style’ medical services on mainland
