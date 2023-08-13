A Hong Kong patient group on Sunday launched the city’s first registry for people diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), in a bid to gather data about the rare motor neurone disease and the needs of those living with it.

The first phase of registration collected information on 46 patients, about a quarter of those with the disease in the city, and discovered that they waited a year on average to be diagnosed. Two-thirds were considered “severely disabled”, according to the Hong Kong Neuro-Muscular Disease Association.

Jintana Sae Sow, a social worker from the association, said it was looking to build on the registry by providing the same service for patients of other neuromuscular diseases.

“We hope to develop registries for other neuromuscular diseases so that we can collect data of their onsets and analyse them,” she said. “The government also needs to have the data to know what the patients need.”

The registry was developed with the help of local medical school students Minnie Au and Marina Chan Hoi-ching, who interviewed the initial batch of patients between June last year and this month.