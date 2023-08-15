A finless porpoise has been found dead on a beach in Sai Kung, marking the 20th stranding case involving marine mammals reported in Hong Kong this year, according to the Ocean Park Conservation Foundation.

The group said the adult porpoise’s carcass, which was severely decomposed, was brought to Ocean Park on Tuesday to find out the cause of death, a day after it was discovered on a beach near Joss House Bay, or Tai Miu Wan.

The porpoise measured about 1.7 metres in length, with its gender yet to be confirmed. The species is commonly seen in local waters.

A spokesman of the foundation, which helps the government investigate all cases of stranded cetaceans, said fishing nets, a common threat to the species, were not seen on the carcass.

The finless porpoise is commonly seen in local waters. Photo: Hong Kong Dolphin Conservation Society.

The foundation previously said human activity was the main reason for cetacean fatalities among stranding cases where the cause of death could be determined.