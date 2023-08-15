Finless porpoise found dead on Hong Kong beach in 20th stranding case reported this year
- Adult porpoise’s carcass, which was severely decomposed, brought to Ocean Park to find out the cause of death
- Porpoise measured about 1.7 metres in length and was found on a beach near Joss House Bay
A finless porpoise has been found dead on a beach in Sai Kung, marking the 20th stranding case involving marine mammals reported in Hong Kong this year, according to the Ocean Park Conservation Foundation.
The group said the adult porpoise’s carcass, which was severely decomposed, was brought to Ocean Park on Tuesday to find out the cause of death, a day after it was discovered on a beach near Joss House Bay, or Tai Miu Wan.
The porpoise measured about 1.7 metres in length, with its gender yet to be confirmed. The species is commonly seen in local waters.
A spokesman of the foundation, which helps the government investigate all cases of stranded cetaceans, said fishing nets, a common threat to the species, were not seen on the carcass.
The foundation previously said human activity was the main reason for cetacean fatalities among stranding cases where the cause of death could be determined.
Fishing nets or gear entanglement was one of the major reasons for the animals stranding in local waters, while trauma caused by boats and lung infections were among common causes of death, the foundation said.
Viena Mak Hei-man, vice-chairwoman of the Hong Kong Dolphin Conservation Society, said the resumption of high-speed ferries between Macau and Hong Kong following the full reopening of the border earlier this year would intensify the risks to the finless porpoise.
Whale carcass found in Hong Kong waters sparks anger against sightseers
Ferries travel through the waters off southern Lantau Island, an area in which the species breeds and nurses.
She urged the government to consider adopting the group’s proposal to relocate the ferry route away from these waters.
A male juvenile Bryde’s whale measuring more than eight metres (26 feet) in length was found dead late last month off Shelter Island in Sai Kung, two weeks after it was first spotted in nearby waters.
Carrying wounds suspected to have been caused by vessels, the death of the mammal has sparked heated discussions on the city’s conservation policies.
Hong Kong buries dead whale earlier spotted alive in city’s waters
The foundation reiterated a call to the public to play an active role in reporting any cetacean, shark or ray stranding.
It encouraged citizens to contact it at 1823, providing crucial information such as the date and time of the discovery, precise location, and any accompanying visual evidence, such as photos or videos, so immediate action could be taken.
It also advised boaters to avoid using shampoo and shower gel while on board, as untreated chemicals from these products could directly pollute the sea.