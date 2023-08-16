The Hospital Authority told all of its 18 Chinese medicine clinics to cease prescribing Radix Aucklandiae. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s public Chinese medicine clinics suspend prescriptions of common herb amid contamination fears, after 2 women poisoned
- Authorities sound warning over batch of Radix Aucklandiae, a herb used for abdominal issues, after two women poisoned by suspected contamination of product
- Chan Man-hon, general secretary of Union of Frontline Chinese Medicine Practitioners, says halt on prescriptions should not have major impact as alternatives exist
The Hospital Authority told all of its 18 Chinese medicine clinics to cease prescribing Radix Aucklandiae. Photo: Felix Wong