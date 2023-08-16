The Hospital Authority told all of its 18 Chinese medicine clinics to cease prescribing Radix Aucklandiae. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s public Chinese medicine clinics suspend prescriptions of common herb amid contamination fears, after 2 women poisoned

  • Authorities sound warning over batch of Radix Aucklandiae, a herb used for abdominal issues, after two women poisoned by suspected contamination of product
  • Chan Man-hon, general secretary of Union of Frontline Chinese Medicine Practitioners, says halt on prescriptions should not have major impact as alternatives exist

Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 2:51pm, 16 Aug, 2023

