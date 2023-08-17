The hospital has said it began renovating the space in 2016 with HK$30 million received from HSBC’s 150th anniversary charity programme. Photo: Jonathan Wong
New Hong Kong museum uses simulated hallucinations to build understanding of mental health, raise public awareness

  • Castle Peak Hospital’s Mind Space museum uses virtual reality technology to recreate hallucinations experienced by patients suffering serious mental health issues
  • Experiential facility, a first of its kind in the city, hopes to foster better understanding and erase stigma

Sammy Heung
Updated: 7:00am, 17 Aug, 2023

