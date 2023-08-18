Aberdeen the water monitor lizard went missing last week. Photo: Facebook
Hongkongers urged to report sightings of missing 1.5-metre monitor lizard ‘Aberdeen’ after it escaped from Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden
- Aberdeen went missing from conservation and education centre last Thursday after escaping from a temporary enclosure
- ‘He is not aggressive but should not be trapped or cornered as he is strong and will try to escape,’ Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden says
