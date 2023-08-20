Rising temperatures have prompted concerns over conditions in Hong Kong’s prisons. Photo: Sam Tsang
Rising temperatures have prompted concerns over conditions in Hong Kong’s prisons. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong heatwave prompts calls for cooler prisons, but lawmakers draw line at air conditioning for inmates

  • Former lawmaker Emily Lau says with climate change, authorities must help prisoners stay cool and well
  • Prison authorities say they have added fans and begun improving ventilation, among various measures

Jess Ma
Updated: 9:00am, 20 Aug, 2023

