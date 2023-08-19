A demolition worker was pronounced dead at Pok Oi Hospital on Saturday after a village house wall fell on him. Photo: Dickson Lee
3 Hong Kong workers die in ‘darkest day’ for construction industry
- Construction workers die in space of only eight hours in string of incidents in Hong Kong
- Association for the Rights of Industrial Accident Victims says it will contact families of victims to give support
A demolition worker was pronounced dead at Pok Oi Hospital on Saturday after a village house wall fell on him. Photo: Dickson Lee