Mpox has been in the spotlight as Hong Kong has reported 26 infections since last month, or three-quarters of the total 34 cases in the city. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong’s rising mpox cases are a ‘delayed outbreak’, with more infections likely to follow surge in mainland China, experts warn

  • Experts suggest letting patients isolate at home, but authorities say it is best to keep them in hospital
  • Infections began rising on both sides of the border after Covid-19 travel restrictions were eased

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 1:03pm, 20 Aug, 2023

