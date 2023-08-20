Hong Kong’s public health sector is continuing to battle a brain drain. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong health minister raises concerns over public hospital doctors going private after specialising

  • Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau notes ‘worrying’ trend of doctors, many in their 30s, quitting public hospitals for private sector after obtaining specialist qualifications
  • ‘The recent trend is that some young doctors don’t wait, but leave immediately after obtaining their specialist qualifications,’ minister adds

Connor Mycroft
Updated: 4:42pm, 20 Aug, 2023

