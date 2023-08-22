Shoppers and diners are scrambling to get their hands on Japanese seafood ahead of the planned discharge. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong leader John Lee calls for immediate curbs on Japanese seafood after country announces plan to release Fukushima waste water starting Thursday
- City leader Lee condemns Japan for ‘imposing its problems on others irresponsibly’
- Shoppers and diners say they may reduce their intake of Japanese seafood following planned discharge
