Shoppers and diners are scrambling to get their hands on Japanese seafood ahead of the planned discharge. Photo: May Tse
Shoppers and diners are scrambling to get their hands on Japanese seafood ahead of the planned discharge. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong environmental issues
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong leader John Lee calls for immediate curbs on Japanese seafood after country announces plan to release Fukushima waste water starting Thursday

  • City leader Lee condemns Japan for ‘imposing its problems on others irresponsibly’
  • Shoppers and diners say they may reduce their intake of Japanese seafood following planned discharge

Lo Hoi-yingWinona Cheung
Lo Hoi-ying and Winona Cheung

Updated: 3:57pm, 22 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Shoppers and diners are scrambling to get their hands on Japanese seafood ahead of the planned discharge. Photo: May Tse
Shoppers and diners are scrambling to get their hands on Japanese seafood ahead of the planned discharge. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE