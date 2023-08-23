Catering industry representatives say sales for Japanese seafood have dipped because consumers are worried about safety. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong weighs seafood safety certification for restaurants amid fears over Japan’s Fukushima waste water discharge
- Industry representatives call for more public education to clear doubts, while environment minister repeats assurance imports will be safe under measures in place
- City will indefinitely ban Japanese seafood imports from 10 prefectures, publishing results of daily tests on other food from country
