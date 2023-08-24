“Law enforcement has to consider a variety of reasons … the government should closely monitor if anyone uses this gap to bring in large amounts of banned or regulated goods, affecting supply in the city,” said Chan, who chairs the Legislative Council’s food safety and environmental hygiene panel.

Authorities earlier said residents returning from Japan would still be allowed to bring in “small amounts” of aquatic products from the 10 prefectures covered by the ban, so long as such goods were only for personal use.

Food labels that failed to specify fishing locations and minimal restrictions on banned aquatic products brought into the city as souvenirs could lead to an adverse effect on residents’ health, lawmaker Chan Hoi-yan told a radio show on Thursday.

Hong Kong must plug loopholes in its ban on Japanese seafood imports to protect public health amid the country’s release of treated waste water from the Fukushima nuclear plant, a lawmaker supervising food safety issues in the city has warned.

“If that’s the case, the government can adjust its policy accordingly.”

The ban on Japanese seafood imports, which came into force on Thursday, covers live, chilled, dried and preserved goods, seaweed products and sea salt from Tokyo, Fukushima, Chiba, Tochigi, Ibaraki, Gunma, Miyagi, Niigata, Nagano and Saitama.

Authorities have not specified the duration of the ban.

Japanese media has reported that the country’s government has begun discharging treated waste water from the damaged Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean.

The country plans to release 1.32 million metric tonnes, equivalent to 500 Olympic swimming pools, of the water over 30 years, sparking concerns over the safety of the ocean food chain in the region.

While those importing seafood from the 10 areas into the city would face a HK$100,000 fine and a year in prison, residents are still allowed to bring such products back from Japan as souvenirs.

Meanwhile, Macau has imposed a wider ban that also covers fruits and eggs from the 10 prefectures.

Hong Kong is Japan’s second-largest market for fisheries exports, with mainland China being the largest. In 2022, the city imported Japanese seafood products worth about 75.5 billion yen (US$536 million), accounting for more than 20 per cent of Tokyo’s total marine product exports, government data showed.

Chan accused Tokyo of opting for a low-cost and selfish way to dispose of the treated waste water, adding that Hong Kong residents should not expect the ban to be a temporary one, as the discharged water could flow into different areas and remain a hazard for years.

“We shouldn’t expect the ban to be eased in the short term. We should take a stern, long-term approach to this. We need to observe the waste water for two months to a year to gauge its impact,” she said.

Chan urged the city government to consider expanding its food labels for Japanese products to display places of origin.

“We don’t know whether the product has been transferred inside Japan and if it has been labelled as ‘from Hokkaido’ to dodge our checks. The government could raise its requirements for food labels besides carrying out more checks, to indicate the place of catch or transfer ports,” she said.

Despite concerns among lawmakers and the government over food and environmental safety hazards, a travel industry professional said Hongkongers’ desire to visit Japan would not be dampened for long.

Steve Huen Kwok-chuen, executive director of travel agency EGL Tours, said separately on the same radio show that he expected the number of applications for packaged tours to Japan to return to normal within two or three weeks.

He explained that his agency saw a 20 per cent dip in the number of tour applications on Wednesday compared with the day before, but said the impact was short term, as figures in July and August rose to pre-pandemic levels in 2019 while some tours in November were fully booked.