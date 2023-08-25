A new exhibition at the Hong Kong Museum of Medical Sciences aims to chart the progress of modern medicine and generate more appreciation for the subject, a member of the organising team has said.

The showcase, titled “Modern Medicine”, includes interactive elements and displays featuring various medical instruments. It also features a special focus exhibit covering the fields of obstetrics and gynaecology.

“By creating this exhibition, we really hope people will learn that there are reasons and evidence for what they hear when they visit doctors,” exhibition working group leader Dr Rose Mak Ha-ling said on Thursday.

She also said organisers hoped to map out the development of modern medicine and foster interest in the subject among residents.