One of the shoppers, a woman who gave her surname as Bok, said rumours of panic buying had spurred her to check around To Kwa Wan for salt, but she had been unsuccessful.

Shelves were emptied by about 11am at a branch of supermarket chain Wellcome in To Kwa Wan, with about five customers checking to see if the aisle had been restocked 30 minutes later.

The Post on Friday observed shoppers across several districts rushing to get their hands on the condiment. Some even left stores empty-handed after the goods flew off shelves.

“People are rushing to stock up on salt, and there’s no salt left,” the retiree in her 80s said. Bok stopped short of saying how many stores she had visited.

“It’s Japan discharging its waste water that led to this.”

A supermarket employee surnamed Lee expressed dismay that shoppers had taken to panic buying, noting that stocks had been full at the branch only a day before.

“I don’t get it. Salt will obviously remain available,” Lee said. “I’m not sure if we can restock today. There was still plenty yesterday, but it was all sold out last night.”

Japan on Thursday began releasing about 1.32 million metric tonnes of treated radioactive water into the ocean from the stricken Fukushima nuclear power plant.

The entire release process is expected to span over 30 years, with the first discharge of 7,800 cubic metres to take around 17 days.

The Tokyo Electric Power Company and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have promised to conduct extra checks in the surrounding waters.

Hong Kong authorities responded to Japan’s decision by banning the import of aquatic products from 10 of the country’s prefectures – Tokyo, Fukushima, Chiba, Tochigi, Ibaraki, Gunma, Miyagi, Niigata, Nagano and Saitama.

The types of aquatic products covered by the ban are live, chilled, frozen, dried and preserved goods, as well as sea salt and seaweed items.

Professor Kenneth Leung Mei-yee, who chairs the Advisory Council on Food and Environmental Hygiene, said there was no need for residents to worry about the city’s supply of salt becoming contaminated or running out.

“Most of our edible salt is imported from mainland China. If residents do buy salt imported from Japan, we have already banned imports of salt from 10 prefectures due to the new government order,” he said.

“If it is salt imported from other Japanese provinces, they must be inspected and tested for radiation. So salt that enters Hong Kong is safe,” he said.

05:55 Japan starts releasing treated nuclear waste water from Fukushima nuclear plant Japan starts releasing treated nuclear waste water from Fukushima nuclear plant

In the case of salt brought in from other locations, Leung said Hong Kong authorities regularly exchanged information about potentially harmful products with their counterparts in other regions.

The council chair acknowledged that salt production would inevitably be affected by Japan’s long-term discharge plan, but expressed confidence that Hong Kong’s detection measures would flag any issues.

The city could also source the condiment from other locations if the risk of contamination was really an issue, he added.

But concerns over the discharge plan prompted two customers at a ParknShop outlet in Tsuen Wan to buy at least 10 bags of salt each on Friday. While the store still had ample supplies, at least three brands had sold out by 11am.

Similar scenes were witnessed at other supermarket branches in Tsim Sha Tsui, Ping Shek and North Point. In some cases, shoppers bought all the cheaper salt brands while leaving the more expensive ones on shelves.

A shopper at a ParknShop outlet stocks on salt amid contamination fears. Photo: Jeffie Lam

“People are worried about salt after Japan [started discharging]. But honestly, there’s only so much you can buy,” a woman in her 60s surnamed Hui said while shopping in To Kwa Wan.

“If you’re worried, then you might as well eat salt from the mainland.”

Another retiree surnamed Yu said she wanted to buy salt because she was worried about contamination risks.

“They’re discharging waste water into the sea, then the ocean will be polluted, and so will the salt,” she said.

A 40-year-old customer surnamed Cheung said she had stopped by a North Point branch of supermarket chain TASTE to check if salt was still in stock, citing rumours of panic buying.

“I heard that people were stocking up on salt, but I don’t cook often myself. I didn’t expect the panic to be overblown like this,” the banking industry employee said.

The scramble for salt also played out on the mainland and in Macau

Authorities in Macau stressed on Thursday evening that the city had enough supply, while China National Salt Industry Corporation told mainland shoppers that most salt would not be affected by Japan’s discharge plan.

The region earlier witnessed panic buying of the condiment following the nuclear disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant in 2011, which was damaged after a powerful earthquake and tsunami.

Hong Kong health officials at the time had to dispel misinformation that the iodine in salt offered protection against radiation, with authorities urging the public to take a common-sense approach.

Council chair Leung addressed the rumour again on Friday and explained that the iodine content in salt was very low and residents would not receive any protection even if they ingested large amounts.