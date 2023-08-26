“[The neighbour] said putting them here is the most convenient option at the least cost. He told me not to worry as the cylinders are up to international standards,” he told a radio programme.

The minister also compared the country’s actions to “a neighbour putting liquefied petroleum gas cylinders outside [Hong Kong’s] door”.

Hong Kong Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan on Saturday once again warned against the risks posed by the discharge plan, even as Japan revealed seawater samples tested since the release started were within the safety limit.

Japan’s decision to begin discharging treated waste water from the Fukushima nuclear plant earlier this week prompted Hong Kong to ban aquatic products from Tokyo, Fukushima, Chiba, Tochigi, Ibaraki, Gunma, Miyagi, Niigata, Nagano and Saitama.

Hong Kong is unlikely to follow mainland China in imposing a blanket ban on Japanese seafood imports, the city’s environment minister has said, unless testing of samples shows radioactive contamination from beyond the 10 prefectures it has already blacklisted.

“I suggested building a wall to separate the cylinders from my house, so I can protect myself in case of any fire accidents,” Tse said, referring to the government import ban covering live, chilled, dried and preserved goods, seaweed products and sea salt.

The policy came into effect on Thursday as Japan pressed ahead with releasing waste water into the Pacific Ocean.

But Tse said Hong Kong was unlikely to follow the mainland in expanding restrictions to all seafood imported from Japan.

“We will look at the radiological level of other Japanese seafood imports as one of our references,” he said. “If we find that the levels of these imports exceed safety standards, we may expand our ban, although we estimate such possibilities will be small.”

Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan says Hong Kong is unlikely to extend its seafood ban beyond the 10 Japanese prefectures already covered. Photo: Sam Tsang

The minister also said it could take around 10 months before the contaminated effluent reached Hong Kong waters, basing his estimate on the direction and speed of simulated sea currents.

Tse noted that measuring the difference in radiation levels during that period through testing might be difficult due to the distance travelled by the waste and the significant degree of dilution.

Hong Kong has also started releasing daily test results for foods from Japan since Thursday.

The Centre for Food Safety of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department on Friday said 138 seafood samples imported from Japan had been tested and none had exceeded the safety limit.

It added that 50 samples from local seafood also met health standards.

But Tse a day later encouraged restaurants in Hong Kong to consider buying aquatic products from other locations, such as the mainland.

“The development of technology in the fish industry is quite fast. You may notice that most of the eels that we have in Hong Kong are in fact produced by our own country, from Fujian and Dalian. Same for sea urchins and abalones,” he said.

“Recently, I even went to a place on the mainland that produces freshwater fish that are completely sterile and parasite-free, so we can eat freshwater fish sashimi over there.”

While the government had earlier said residents returning from Japan could bring back “small amounts” of seafood products as souvenirs, Tse said he would not rule out closing that loophole in the future.

Hong Kong is Japan’s second-largest market for fisheries exports, with the mainland being the biggest.

According to official figures, Hong Kong imported about 75.5 billion yen (US$536 million) of Japanese marine products in 2022, more than 20 per cent of the country’s exports for the sector that year.