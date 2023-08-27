Full release of Hong Kong radioactivity tests on Japanese seafood and marine produce from city possible, minister says
- Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan says public and academics may want to know more than pass or fail results
- Tse speaking after Japan started to pump contaminated waste water from Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific on Thursday
Hong Kong authorities will consider the release of full details of its radioactivity test results on seafood imported from Japan and marine produce from city waters, the environment minister has said.
Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan on Sunday said members of the public and academics might want to have more information, as present test results released by the government only showed whether samples had passed or failed.
“I can go back and discuss this idea with my colleagues,” Tse said in a television interview. “Maybe after a period of time, we can do an analysis, where we can reveal some data, analysis and comparison, so everyone can fully see what the data is like.”
The government started to release basic results of radiological tests carried out on food imported from Japan and on city fisheries produce after Japan started to discharge radioactive waste water from the disabled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific last week.
Hong Kong has also imposed an outright ban on marine produce from Tokyo, Fukushima, Chiba, Tochigi, Ibaraki, Gunma, Miyagi, Niigata, Nagano and Saitama prefectures.
Tse highlighted the government believed people were most concerned about whether products passed or failed the tests, so the information was restricted to basic details.
But he said that some members of the public and academics might want further information.
All 247 samples of food imported from Japan tested by the Centre for Food Safety between noon on August 24 to August 25 were rated as “satisfactory”.
The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department said 50 samples of fishery products from Hong Kong products it tested between noon on Saturday and Sunday also recorded “satisfactory” results.
The news came as Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said the government had to take “stern and serious measures” to ensure food safety and protect public health after the Japanese decision to pump contaminated water into the sea.
The city leader was speaking about the issue publicly for the first time, although he slammed Japan for “imposing its problems on others irresponsibly” in a Facebook post last Tuesday.
Lee, speaking on Sunday after a public consultation for his October policy address, said that Tokyo’s plan to release 1.32 million metric tonnes of treated radioactive waste water over 30 years was “unprecedented”, so it could not be called risk-free.
“There is yet to [be] seen in the world any system or any method that will be risk free and free of human errors,” Lee said.
He added that all of the steps taken by the city so far were designed to make sure that the public did not have to worry about food safety when they visited a restaurant or bought food.