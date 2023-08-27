Hong Kong authorities will consider the release of full details of its radioactivity test results on seafood imported from Japan and marine produce from city waters, the environment minister has said.

Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan on Sunday said members of the public and academics might want to have more information, as present test results released by the government only showed whether samples had passed or failed.

“I can go back and discuss this idea with my colleagues,” Tse said in a television interview. “Maybe after a period of time, we can do an analysis, where we can reveal some data, analysis and comparison, so everyone can fully see what the data is like.”

The government started to release basic results of radiological tests carried out on food imported from Japan and on city fisheries produce after Japan started to discharge radioactive waste water from the disabled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific last week.

Tse Chin-wan, the Secretary for Environment and Ecology, discusses the government’s response to Japan’s decision to pump radioactive waste water from the disabled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea. Photo: Sam Tsang

Hong Kong has also imposed an outright ban on marine produce from Tokyo, Fukushima, Chiba, Tochigi, Ibaraki, Gunma, Miyagi, Niigata, Nagano and Saitama prefectures.