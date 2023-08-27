Carcass of finless porpoise found in Hong Kong, latest case of marine animal corpse discovered in local waters
The carcass of a finless porpoise was discovered in Hong Kong on Sunday morning, in yet another case of a marine mammal corpse being found in local waters.
Authorities responded to a call at 7.40am about an animal that had been spotted floating near the Central pier. Police said officers were then able to salvage the body from the water.
Staff from the Ocean Park Conservation Foundation later arrived on the scene, and confirmed the carcass was that of a 1.5-metre (4.9 foot) long Indo-Pacific finless porpoise.
The body was taken away by the foundation for further investigation and a necropsy - an animal autopsy.
According to a threatened species list from the International Union for Conservation of Nature, Indo-Pacific finless porpoises are considered “vulnerable”, meaning they are at high risk of extinction.
The foundation estimates about 200 of them currently live in Hong Kong and adjacent waters.
The dead finless porpoise on Sunday was not the first to be discovered in the city this year.
In January, the foundation was given the carcass of a newborn finless porpoise found at the Clearwater Bay Golf and Country Club with fishing gear entangled around its tail. Another carcass that washed up on a rocky beach in March near the club was found to have died from asphyxiation and drowning after becoming entangled.
The most recent discovery came weeks after the death of a Bryde’s whale off Sai Kung last month, which sparked discussions over the effectiveness of government strategies to protect marine life after hordes of sightseers on boats flocked to observe the mammal.
A necropsy found the whale’s body had suffered several wounds, including a fresh one near its dorsal fin, which could have been caused by a propeller.
The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department recorded 25 aquatic mammal carcass discoveries last year.
Judy Chen Qing, chairwoman of the foundation, said marine pollution, coastal development and fishing seriously endangered the survival of aquatic mammals and damaged their habitats.
Brian Kot Chin-wing said residents should pay more attention to the species of dolphins that call Hong Kong home, saying Chinese white dolphins and finless porpoises faced all the same challenges as the visiting Bryde’s whale every day.