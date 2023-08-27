The carcass of a finless porpoise was discovered in Hong Kong on Sunday morning, in yet another case of a marine mammal corpse being found in local waters.

Authorities responded to a call at 7.40am about an animal that had been spotted floating near the Central pier. Police said officers were then able to salvage the body from the water.

Staff from the Ocean Park Conservation Foundation later arrived on the scene, and confirmed the carcass was that of a 1.5-metre (4.9 foot) long Indo-Pacific finless porpoise.

The body was taken away by the foundation for further investigation and a necropsy - an animal autopsy.