“We have to consider how reliable the data is given it was unilaterally released by TEPCO. I hope Japan will allow inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to run the tests to see if their findings are in line with those of the power company. Matching reports will help regain the confidence of the public,” he said.

Leung expressed concern that some substances might not be detectable in initial tests because of their lower radiation levels, adding that these could end up in the seabed over time due to currents and gravity, leading to higher concentrations.

Professor Kenneth Leung Mei-yee, who chairs the Advisory Council on Food and Environmental Hygiene, told a radio programme that Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) had only released a report on the levels of tritium in seawater samples but left out other radioactive materials and seabed sediments.

Japan should expand its monitoring of seafood to cover more radioactive substances to assess the full impact of the release of nuclear waste water from the stricken Fukushima power plant, a leading Hong Kong government adviser on Monday said.

Hong Kong last Thursday banned aquatic products from 10 Japanese prefectures – Tokyo, Fukushima, Chiba, Tochigi, Ibaraki, Gunma, Miyagi, Niigata, Nagano and Saitama. The policy covers live, chilled, frozen, dried and preserved goods, sea salt and raw or processed seaweed items.

The Japanese power company, which operates the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, released its report last Friday showing no detectable amount of tritium had been found in seawater samples taken from 10 locations within a distance of 3km (2 miles) of the site, hours after the water discharge began the day before.

Leung, also the chair professor of the department of chemistry at City University, said more than 1,000 tanks had stored the radioactive waste water over the past 12 years since the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011, accounting for more than 1 million metric tons of treated water.

He said Japan might only release the water from the tanks that had been storing it for a shorter period of time as the liquid in the ones that had kept it for a longer duration was “way more contaminated” and could cause the current processing system for dilution to overload.

The Japanese power company said it planned to continue taking daily seawater samples for analysis and would publicly disclose the results the following day for about a month.

The Ministry of Environment of Japan also said it would analyse seawater samples every week for about three months.

Leung said keeping an eye on the reports in the long run was paramount as he expected a third party such as the IAEA to contribute to the testing and verify if the data from Japan was reliable.

Hong Kong Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan on Sunday said authorities would consider releasing the full details of their radioactivity test results on seafood imported from Japan and marine produce from city waters.

Current test results released by the government only showed whether samples had passed or failed.

Leung on Monday said the city had set a “very high standard” for food safety measures as the ban on Japanese seafood covered 10 prefectures. He urged the public not to worry about such food items in the city as they had passed multiple tests before hitting the shelves.

He added that it was “possible” that Hong Kong could relax the restrictions if data from the countries in the same seafood trading community showed no detection of radioactive substances in fishery products in the next few years.

Hong Kong is Japan’s second-largest market for fisheries exports, with mainland China being the largest.

The city imported Japanese marine products worth about 51.6 billion yen (US$352.3 million) in the first six months of the year, accounting for a quarter of the country’s exports for the sector, according to official figures from the country.