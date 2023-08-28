South China Morning Post
Hong Kong weather
Saola, which refers to the name of a rare and “protected” species of animal recently discovered in a province of Vietnam, was located about 460km northeast of Manila at noon on Monday.. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong

Hong Kong braces for possible hit by Super Typhoon Saola on Wednesday, as Observatory assesses need for warning signal

  • Weather forecaster says super typhoon will be within 800km of the city on Wednesday, but uncertainty over movements still ‘relatively high’
  • Residents can expect a few showers and isolated thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday, but weather to remain hot with sunny intervals in the afternoon
Sammy Heung
A super typhoon may hit Hong Kong on Wednesday, the Observatory has warned as it assesses the need to issue a tropical cyclone warning signal later this week.

The weather forecaster on Monday said Super Typhoon Saola would be within 800km (497 miles) of the city on Wednesday, based on current estimates.

“As Tropical Cyclone Haikui, located to the east of Saola, may further develop and interact with Saola, the uncertainty in the subsequent movement of Saola is relatively high,” it said.

“Depending on the size of circulation of Saola and its distance from the Pearl River [Delta], the Observatory will assess the need for issuing tropical cyclone warning signals in the middle to latter parts of this week.”

Saola, which refers to the name of a rare and “protected” species of animal recently discovered in a province of Vietnam, was located about 460km northeast of Manila at noon on Monday. It is expected to shift north-northeast slowly, staying over the seas east of Luzon, the Philippines.

Haikui is the Chinese name for sea anemones, a type of marine animal that resembles flowers.

The Observatory said there would be a few showers and isolated thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday, but the weather would be hot with sunny intervals in the afternoon.

Saola will bring “very hot weather” to southern mainland China in the middle and latter parts of the week, causing relatively large temperature differences between day and night.

“It will be windier with a few showers over the coast of eastern Guangdong [province] towards the weekend,” it said.

More to follow ...

