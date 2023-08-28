“As Tropical Cyclone Haikui, located to the east of Saola, may further develop and interact with Saola, the uncertainty in the subsequent movement of Saola is relatively high,” it said.

Are Hong Kong’s typhoons getting stronger? Forecaster points to new patterns

Are Hong Kong’s typhoons getting stronger? Forecaster points to new patterns

A super typhoon may hit Hong Kong on Wednesday, the Observatory has warned as it assesses the need to issue a tropical cyclone warning signal later this week.

“Depending on the size of circulation of Saola and its distance from the Pearl River [Delta], the Observatory will assess the need for issuing tropical cyclone warning signals in the middle to latter parts of this week.”

05:16 The history of deadly Hong Kong typhoons that caused widespread devastation The history of deadly Hong Kong typhoons that caused widespread devastation

Saola, which refers to the name of a rare and “protected” species of animal recently discovered in a province of Vietnam, was located about 460km northeast of Manila at noon on Monday. It is expected to shift north-northeast slowly, staying over the seas east of Luzon, the Philippines.

Advertisement

Haikui is the Chinese name for sea anemones, a type of marine animal that resembles flowers.

The Observatory said there would be a few showers and isolated thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday, but the weather would be hot with sunny intervals in the afternoon.

Saola will bring “very hot weather” to southern mainland China in the middle and latter parts of the week, causing relatively large temperature differences between day and night.

“It will be windier with a few showers over the coast of eastern Guangdong [province] towards the weekend,” it said.

More to follow ...