The terrace is located above the site where he first escaped, according to the centre.

“Fortunately, a quick team member wearing thick gloves was able to capture and restrain Aberdeen before he managed to get too far.”

“[Animal care staff] rushed to the area and spotted Aberdeen resting in a tree – he is a skilled climber. When he realised he had been spotted, he started to move quickly, moved down the tree and ran along the terrace,” the centre wrote on social media.

Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden said the 1.5-metre-long (4.9-foot-long) lizard, named “Aberdeen”, was seen sunbathing on a terrace by a hiker at the nature reserve in Tai Po on Sunday afternoon.

Aberdeen was then brought to a vet for a brief health check and a drink of water before being sent to his original enclosure.

“He appeared a bit dismayed about the sudden end to his adventure but once inside his familiar home [he] seemed content that his walkabout was over. By 5pm he was already interacting again with his enclosure mates.

“Aberdeen is in a mixed exhibit with several rescued tortoises and turtles, we expect they will have a lot of stories to share over the next couple of days!”

Staff from Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden used thick gloves to restrain the reptile. Photo: Handout

The lizard has served as a reptile ambassador for eight years after he was rescued from the illegal pet trade. According to the centre, Aberdeen had been a model reptile ambassador for thousands of visitors on how lizards roamed wild in Hong Kong.

Aberdeen went missing on August 17 after escaping while undergoing medical treatment for a damaged toe at a temporary enclosure. He was reported to have pushed open a wooden panel and fled through a small gap in the enclosure.

The centre made an appeal the next day asking the public to immediately report any sightings, expressing concerns that he could be injured or killed.

Relieved keepers and all the staff at the fauna conservation department at the centre expressed their gratitude for the support from the public, as well as the hiker who spotted the reptile.

“We had many calls from the community passing on information of suspected sightings and a number of comments on social media providing words of support in locating Aberdeen and bringing him home,” the centre said.

“As well as thanking the community and local media for their support and assistance we would also like to give a special thank you to Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department staff who have joined our team on several occasions during search efforts in the hot and wet weather, over the last week.”