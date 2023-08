This story has been made freely available as a public service to our readers. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing

The Observatory predicts Super Typhoon Saola will be closest to Hong Kong on Saturday and has said it will issue a storm warning in the next couple of days.

Downpours lashed the city on Tuesday as Saola edged closer and the weather forecaster said it was centred about 430km (267 miles) south-southeast of Kaohsiung in Taiwan at 10pm.

It is predicted to move at around 12km/h (7.5mph) across the Luzon Strait and come within 800km of Hong Kong in the next one to two days.

Saola is shown moving north towards Taiwan on Tuesday. Photo: AP

Saola will be the closest to Hong Kong on Saturday, according to the Observatory.