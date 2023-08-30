This story has been made freely available as a public service to our readers. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing

The Hong Kong Observatory said it would issue a No 1 warning signal on Wednesday evening as Super Typhoon Saola edged closer to the city.

The track and intensity of the storm was still uncertain due to a northeast monsoon, the weather forecaster said.

The typhoon, which was located 790km (491 miles) east-southeast of Hong Kong at 5am on Wednesday, could make landfall over the Guangdong province or move westwards across its coast, it added.