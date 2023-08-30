Number of Hong Kong children with myopia reached record high during Covid pandemic amid greater reliance on screens, study finds
- Chinese University researchers warn lifestyle habits contributing to nearsightedness among children aged six to eight have continued even after pandemic ended
- ‘If we do not do something drastic now to reduce the progression of myopia, these children will have serious problems in many years to come,’ they add
Associate Professor Jason Yam Cheuk-sing, of the university’s department of ophthalmology and visual sciences, also warned the pandemic trends of children spending less time outdoors and using electronic products more had continued even after the city lifted its pandemic restrictions.
“We are all very thankful that the Covid pandemic has passed, but unfortunately, our message today is that the lifestyle established [during the pandemic] has not returned to [the one] before Covid-19,” he said.
The university study analysed the prevalence of myopia, or nearsightedness, among 20,527 children aged six to eight across three periods between 2015 and 2021.
A further breakdown of the data showed the prevalence of myopia nearly doubled among six-year-olds between the two periods, shifting from 13.9 per cent to 25.2 per cent.
The overall annual figure for all three age groups in 2021 stood at 35.9 per cent, compared with 24.9 per cent recorded in 2015.
The research team said the annual figure and those from between March and December 2021 were record highs.
Yam said factors such as poor reading habits, a reduction in time spent outdoors and a rise in the usage of electronic devices had largely contributed to the greater prevalence of myopia among children.
Professor Clement Tham Chee-yung, another member of the research team, said the issues stemming from lifestyle changes and the increase in nearsightedness among youngsters had been “overlooked” as authorities tackled other long-term effects of the pandemic.
Additional complications could take up to 40 years to present themselves, including conditions such as detached retinas, macular haemorrhage and glaucoma, he added.
“If we do not do something drastic now to reduce the progression of myopia, these children will have serious problems in many years to come,” Tham said.