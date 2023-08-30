The number of Hong Kong children aged six to eight suffering from myopia reached a record high during the Covid-19 pandemic as youngsters became more reliant on screens and stayed indoors, a Chinese University study released on Wednesday found.

Associate Professor Jason Yam Cheuk-sing, of the university’s department of ophthalmology and visual sciences, also warned the pandemic trends of children spending less time outdoors and using electronic products more had continued even after the city lifted its pandemic restrictions.

“We are all very thankful that the Covid pandemic has passed, but unfortunately, our message today is that the lifestyle established [during the pandemic] has not returned to [the one] before Covid-19,” he said.

The university study analysed the prevalence of myopia, or nearsightedness, among 20,527 children aged six to eight across three periods between 2015 and 2021.