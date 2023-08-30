“Our aim is to further tackle the pressure points of public hospitals,” Lee said.

Lee, who was speaking at a round table organised by Hong Kong’s largest pro-establishment party, revealed the additional services would be offered at the makeshift hospital in the fourth quarter.

Dr Larry Lee Lap-yip, chief manager at the Hospital Authority, on Wednesday also said up to 100 doctors recruited from overseas could arrive next month at the earliest to ease a severe labour shortage.

A makeshift hospital built during the Covid-19 pandemic in Hong Kong will expand its services to provide gastroscopy procedures, screenings for drug-resistant bacteria and sleep tests later in the year to relieve the strain on the public sector.

The large-scale makeshift facility, located in the Lok Ma Chau Loop near the border with mainland China, was originally designed to accommodate 10,000 Covid-19 patients. It was completed last April with the help of Beijing, but was left idle until being handed over to the authority in January this year.

The move to expand operations came months after the facility began offering diagnostic radiology services to patients referred from public hospitals in April this year.

Lawmaker Edward Leung (third from the left) and Dr Larry Lee (third from the right), of the Hospital Authority, attended the round table. Photo: Sammy Heung

He said doctors and nurses from the mainland would also work at the hospital under an exchange programme, without specifying a figure.

Earlier this year, the authority launched a recruitment drive to attract doctors from overseas and the mainland amid an ongoing labour crunch caused by emigration and moves to the private sector.

Lee on Wednesday expressed confidence that about 100 non-locally trained doctors would be recruited for the city’s public sector, with two-thirds expected from the United Kingdom and the rest from Australia and other countries.

“When these 100 doctors come to Hong Kong, they can help to cope with our most urgent needs,” he said at the event held by the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong. “Hong Kong has a certain attractiveness as it is an international city. Our salary level is also relatively appealing,”

Lee said most of them would join the authority under the limited registration scheme, which was launched in 2011 and allows foreign-trained doctors to work in the city by renewing a certification every three years, without an option to become fully registered.

The pathway is different from the special registration scheme, which was introduced in 2021 and permits non-locally trained doctors from a specified list of universities to obtain full registration in the city without taking the licensing exam.

Speaking at the same event on Wednesday, Dr Lau Siu-fai, specialist in gastroenterology and hepatology, suggested that authorities allocate “time-consuming administrative work” to clerks or patient assistants to ease the workload for doctors.

“I used to be able to see around 20 patients within two hours,” said Lau, who works in both the public and private sector. “But now I am already exhausted after seeing only seven to eight patients because of the computer system.”

He said multiple clicks were needed to remove alerts related to patient safety, and doctors had to create entries on a computer and wait for the documents to be printed to arrange follow-up consultations, X-ray scans, blood tests and prescriptions.