Super Typhoon Saola: Hong Kong to issue T3 signal between 3pm and 5pm on Thursday; higher warning possible on Friday
- Forecaster will consider issuing higher warning signal on Friday, bringing uncertainty to pupils about to begin new school year
- Storm estimated to be about 440km east-southeast of city at 8am on Thursday morning
The Hong Kong Observatory said it would issue the No 3 warning signal between 3pm and 5pm on Thursday as Super Typhoon Saola edged closer to the city, bringing uncertainty to pupils about to begin their new school year the next day.
The weather forecaster said it would consider issuing a higher warning signal on Friday, depending on the intensity of the typhoon, its distance from the Pearl River Delta and changes in local winds.
“According to the present forecast track, Saola will be rather close to the vicinity of the Pearl River Estuary [on Friday] and the following day. The local weather will deteriorate and there will be heavy squally showers,” the Observatory said.
The new school year is set to begin on Friday, with hundreds of thousands of pupils expected to return to classes.
Kindergarten classes and schools for children with disabilities are suspended when a No 3 signal is raised. All school classes are cancelled when a No 8 signal is issued.
The No 1 signal came into effect at 5.40pm on Wednesday, with the weather forecaster saying the path and intensity of Saola was still uncertain due to a northeastern monsoon and another tropical storm, Haikui.
Super Typhoon Saola was estimated to be about 440km (273 miles) east-southeast of Hong Kong at 8am on Thursday morning, with a maximum wind speed of 210km/h (130mph) at its centre.
The tropical cyclone, named after a rare and protected horned mammal discovered in Vietnam, is forecast to move west-northwest at about 10km/h across the northeastern part of the South China Sea and towards the coast of eastern Guangdong.