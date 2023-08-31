This story has been made freely available as a public service to our readers. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing

The Hong Kong Observatory said it would issue the No 3 warning signal between 3pm and 5pm on Thursday as Super Typhoon Saola edged closer to the city, bringing uncertainty to pupils about to begin their new school year the next day.

The weather forecaster said it would consider issuing a higher warning signal on Friday, depending on the intensity of the typhoon, its distance from the Pearl River Delta and changes in local winds.

“According to the present forecast track, Saola will be rather close to the vicinity of the Pearl River Estuary [on Friday] and the following day. The local weather will deteriorate and there will be heavy squally showers,” the Observatory said.

The new school year is set to begin on Friday, with hundreds of thousands of pupils expected to return to classes.