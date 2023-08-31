Every student in Hong Kong or resident taking their driving test should be required to learn how to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, to reduce the number of people who die from sudden cardiac arrest, a leading medical expert has said.

Professor Tse Hung-fat, the chairman of the University of Hong Kong’s department of medicine and a prominent figure in cardiology, on Thursday said greater public awareness of the risks of sudden heart failure was also needed as victims often had no idea they were at risk.

“The global incidence of sudden cardiac deaths is not rising, but unfortunately after so many [advances in] treatment and medicine over the past 10 to 20 years, the incidence rate has not dropped,” he said.

“It is because our latest developed treatments mostly target those who have been diagnosed with related diseases. But those who actually die of sudden cardiac deaths are those who had no idea that they were ill.”

The government should also maintain a database of victims of sudden cardiac deaths and conduct a citywide survey to gather more information about its prevalence, says Professor Tse Hung-fat. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

Tse is among 30 experts from around the world invited to join the Lancet Commission to Reduce the Global Burden of Sudden Cardiac Death, established on Sunday.