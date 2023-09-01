Super Typhoon Saola: Hong Kong Observatory warns weather to worsen rapidly as storm nears city, adds it will assess if No 8 alert needs to be upgraded
- Saola expected to be ‘rather close’ to city in the evening and on Saturday morning, passing within 100km south of Hong Kong
- MTR Corp says services will be limited under No 8 signal, with all lines operating at intervals of 10 to 20 minutes
The forecaster said the No 8 alert, issued at 2.40am on Friday, would remain in force for most of the day, adding Saola would be “rather close” to Hong Kong in the evening and on Saturday morning, passing within 100km south of the city.
“Saola has a well-defined eyewall and compact circulation. As Saola continues to edge closer to Hong Kong, weather will deteriorate rapidly later today. There will be heavy squally showers and violent winds,” it said. “The Observatory will assess the need to issue higher tropical cyclone warning signals around this evening.”
It warned there might be serious flooding as water levels in low-lying coastal areas would rise rapidly on Friday evening.
All but one flight operated by Hong Kong’s flagship airline Cathay Pacific Airways to and from the city between 2pm on Friday and 10am on Saturday had been cancelled. The carrier also issued warnings about additional flight delays and cancellations.
Hong Kong Express and Hong Kong Airlines cancelled about 70 and 36 flights, respectively, on both days. In-town check-in services were also suspended.
All high-speed rail services between Hong Kong West Kowloon station and mainland China will be cancelled from Friday noon to Saturday. At least 30 trains have been suspended so far.
The MTR Corporation said there would be limited services under the No 8 signal, with all lines operating at intervals of 10 to 20 minutes, while bus services would be suspended. The light rail in the New Territories will run at intervals of 15 to 20 minutes, but routes 614 and 615 will not be in service.
Services on open sections of the railway would be suspended immediately without prior notice if weather conditions worsened or a higher warning signal was issued, it added.
Most routes operated by KMB, Citybus and Long Win Bus were suspended, except some to and from the city’s border control points.
All ferry services between Hong Kong island and outlying islands and Macau are suspended.