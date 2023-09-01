This story has been made freely available as a public service to our readers. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing

The Hong Kong Observatory warned that weather would worsen rapidly on Friday as Super Typhoon Saola edged closer to the city with its “well-defined eyewall”, saying it would evaluate the situation in the evening to determine whether the No 8 signal needed to be upgraded.

The forecaster said the No 8 alert, issued at 2.40am on Friday, would remain in force for most of the day, adding Saola would be “rather close” to Hong Kong in the evening and on Saturday morning, passing within 100km south of the city.

“Saola has a well-defined eyewall and compact circulation. As Saola continues to edge closer to Hong Kong, weather will deteriorate rapidly later today. There will be heavy squally showers and violent winds,” it said. “The Observatory will assess the need to issue higher tropical cyclone warning signals around this evening.”

It warned there might be serious flooding as water levels in low-lying coastal areas would rise rapidly on Friday evening.