Hong Kong authorities told manufacturers on Friday to place energy efficiency labels on all LED lamps, gas-powered stoves and tankless water heaters as part of efforts to reduce the city’s carbon emissions and go green.

The government also said companies had a grace period lasting until December of next year, with the policy falling under the launch of the fourth phase of the Mandatory Energy Efficiency Labelling Scheme.

Under the latest stage of the scheme, the three new appliance types must display labels grading the product’s energy performance according to a five-grade scale, with one being considered the most energy-efficient.

The Electrical and Mechanical Services Department on Friday said the new additions would save about 160 million kilowatt-hours of energy each year, reducing carbon emissions by some 75,000 tonnes.

Eleven types of household appliances are now covered by the scheme with the launch of its fourth phase, accounting for about 80 per cent of household energy use.