Hong Kong pushes for energy efficiency labels on LED lamps, gas-powered stoves and water heaters
- Manufacturers given grace period lasting until December of next year before they must put labels on LED lamps, gas-powered stoves and tankless water heaters
- Government says rule change will save about 160 million kilowatt-hours of energy each year, reducing carbon emissions by some 75,000 tonnes
Hong Kong authorities told manufacturers on Friday to place energy efficiency labels on all LED lamps, gas-powered stoves and tankless water heaters as part of efforts to reduce the city’s carbon emissions and go green.
The government also said companies had a grace period lasting until December of next year, with the policy falling under the launch of the fourth phase of the Mandatory Energy Efficiency Labelling Scheme.
Under the latest stage of the scheme, the three new appliance types must display labels grading the product’s energy performance according to a five-grade scale, with one being considered the most energy-efficient.
The Electrical and Mechanical Services Department on Friday said the new additions would save about 160 million kilowatt-hours of energy each year, reducing carbon emissions by some 75,000 tonnes.
Eleven types of household appliances are now covered by the scheme with the launch of its fourth phase, accounting for about 80 per cent of household energy use.
The policy update also marks the first time that authorities have required non-electrical home appliances to display energy efficiency labels.
The initial phase of the scheme was launched in 2009 and covered air conditioners, refrigerators and compact fluorescent lamps. The labels must clearly indicate the product’s energy performance and annual energy consumption.
Subsequent updates covered washing machines, dehumidifiers, televisions, electric storage water heaters and induction cookers.
The Electrical and Mechanical Services Department earlier said it would consider introducing a minimum energy efficiency requirement for appliances covered by the scheme.
The department had said it aimed to complete research for the proposal before 2024 and would discuss its findings with the household appliances industry and the Legislative Council afterwards.
As part of the government’s Climate Action Plan announced in 2021, authorities aim to reduce household electricity consumption by 15 per cent before 2035, followed by 30 per cent by 2050.