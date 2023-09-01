Staff found a 30cm-long snake near an operating theatre in a Hong Kong hospital early on Friday, the Post has learned, with an expert suspecting the unstable weather caused by an approaching super typhoon forced the reptile to move indoors.

A source on Friday said the snake was spotted at an operating theatre at Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam.

“This is a major breach of hospital hygiene standards,” the source said. “Snakes carry lots of bacteria and germs and can bite.”

A hospital spokeswoman confirmed that a 30cm-long snake was found in a corridor outside an operating theatre at around 2am on Friday.

Queen Mary Hospital is located near hills. Photo: Winson Wong

“The hospital housekeeping department immediately arranged manpower to catch and handle the snake. The relevant spot has also been thoroughly cleansed and disinfected,” the spokeswoman said in a reply to the Post