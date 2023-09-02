They were responding to a raft of suggestions by the New People’s Party last month to boost the number of babies in Hong Kong, including revising the rules on surrogacy, such as opening up commercial options.

Specialists in reproductive medicine and bioethics did not think easing the rules on surrogacy would make a difference to the shortage of babies in the city.

Legal obstacles are not the only barriers to surrogacy in Hong Kong. Traditional family values also put people off the idea of renting a womb to have a baby, experts told the Post.

Its focus on surrogacy, through which a couple has a baby by getting a woman – or surrogate – to go through pregnancy and childbirth on their behalf, sparked public discussion of the controversial practice.

Under the city’s Human Reproductive Technology Ordinance, it is allowed only when certain conditions are met, including that the arrangement is altruistic and does not involve payment to surrogates, and the applicants are heterosexual married couples who provide their own eggs and sperm.

In a reply to the Legislative Council in May, the government made clear that its position was that it did not advocate surrogacy.

Indeed, since the law was introduced in 2000 there have been no recorded surrogate births. Surrogacy is also not offered at the 16 public and private healthcare institutions licensed to provide reproductive treatments.

Dr Milton Leong Ka-hong, a private specialist in reproductive medicine, said there were two or three surrogacy cases in the city in the 1990s before the law regulating its practice came into effect.

He said no clinics had managed to get a licence to offer surrogacy. Given the government’s position of discouraging surrogacy, clinics did not even ask to include it in their services, fearing that would delay the process for renewing their licences.

Executive Council convenor Regina Ip Lau, who heads the New People’s Party, has called for measures such as lengthening the permitted storage period for eggs, sperm and embryos. Photo: Jonathan Wong

In a reply to the Post, the secretariat of the Council on Human Reproductive Technology said that five applications for surrogacy arrangements had been made so far.

Four were not successful as the centres did not fulfil certain conditions set out in the Code of Practice on Reproductive Technology and Embryos Research, and one application was withdrawn.

It said the prohibition of commercial surrogacy was the result of “extensive deliberations by the Legislative Council” before the enactment of the Human Reproductive Technology Ordinance.

“Any amendments to the current legislation to allow for commercial surrogacy involve complex medical, social, legal, moral and ethical issues,” it said, adding that it would keep in mind public opinions on surrogacy.

Professor Ernest Ng Hung-yu, from the Centre of Assisted Reproduction and Embryology run by the University of Hong Kong (HKU) and Queen Mary Hospital, said the current law did not guarantee that a couple who chose surrogacy would be the legal parents of the child born this way.

“The surrogate mother could keep the child as she is the mum. Even if an agreement has been signed, it is not legally binding,” he said.

He pointed out that under the law, the legal mother is the one who gave birth to the child, unless legal steps were taken to grant a parental or adoption order to someone else.

Even if the surrogate was willing to hand over the child, it would have to be done through an adoption process handled by the Social Welfare Department.

That meant people other than the couple who chose surrogacy could also adopt the child.

“There would be lots of hiccups. After you have spent so much, eventually it is not a must that you would adopt the child,” he said.

He said there was simply too much to explain to couples, and he would not offer surrogacy if he had a choice.

From a medical perspective, however, Ng said the technology for surrogacy was already available in Hong Kong as it was similar to in vitro fertilisation (IVF)

He said very few patients in Hong Kong had genuine medical needs that made surrogacy an option. These could be women born without a uterus or who had their wombs removed, or those unable to carry a fetus to full term because of health issues.

Professor Celia Chan Hoi-yan, a specialist in fertility counselling at HKU, said traditional family values were so entrenched in Hong Kong that surrogacy would not appeal to many.

“Finding someone else to give birth is like having another mother, and it gives the impression of having an affair or a concubine,” she said. “The concept of women giving birth to their own children is deep-rooted in Hong Kong.”

Chan added that it would be hard to find surrogate mothers in Hong Kong if they had to be unpaid as the law required.

“It could be very difficult to look for someone to complete such a big task altruistically,” she said.

Experts say the concept of women giving birth to their own children is deeply rooted in Hong Kong’s culture. Photo: Shutterstock

From overseas experience, surrogate mothers were usually women who already had at least one child of their own and enjoyed the process of pregnancy, she noted.

But Chan said that in Hong Kong, where women delayed marriage and having babies, it would be hard to find such a surrogate in her 20s to early 30s, the ideal childbearing age.

The shortage of babies in Hong Kong is reflected in its record low total fertility rate of 0.9 which is not only among the lowest in the world but well below the replacement rate of 2.1 babies per woman.

Family law specialist Lisa Wong Wai-yin, of the law firm Charles Russell Speechlys, said the city’s law should be reviewed to at least provide an option for people to seek surrogacy outside Hong Kong.

It is currently an offence in Hong Kong to be involved in commercial surrogacy locally or overseas, but she said the government could consider allowing commercial surrogacy done outside the city.

In the United Kingdom, commercial surrogacy is a criminal offence but arrangements outside the country are allowed.

Research assistant professor Olivia Ngan Miu-yung, of HKU’s Medical Ethics and Humanities Unit, said the government should consider options other than surrogacy.

“Surrogacy is not a guaranteed solution to low birth rates,” she said. “Policies that support working mothers, provide affordable childcare and offer financial incentives for having children may be more effective in increasing birth rates than surrogacy.”

Other experts have pointed to the city’s housing crisis and lack of childcare support as reasons for the declining birth rate.

Ngan and private fertility specialist Milton Leong were concerned about commercial surrogacy, warning that poor women could be exploited to carry a baby for money, and there were potential health risks for surrogate mothers too.

Leong said: “You are passing the risks of pregnancy and labour to the surrogate. From a commercial perspective, it is a fair trade. But from a medical view, it is not.”