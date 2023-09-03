This story has been made freely available as a public service to our readers. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing

The Hong Kong Observatory is planning to issue a No 1 typhoon warning signal on Monday morning, with tropical cyclone Haikui set to come within 800km (497 miles) of the city.

The storm, hot on the heels of Typhoon Saola which brought the city to a standstill, is expected to move across the southern part of Taiwan on Sunday and towards the vicinity of the eastern coast of Guangdong to southern Fujian.

The Observatory on Sunday said: “But Haikui’s movement remains uncertain.”

The forecaster said the Haikui had a maximum wind speed of 165km/h (102mph) on Sunday as it headed towards Taiwan. In comparison, Saola clocked wind speeds of more than 200km/h when it struck Hong Kong on Friday.