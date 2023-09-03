Hong Kong T1 typhoon warning signal considered for Monday as storm Haikui nears
- Move would mark another alert hot on the heels of Saola, which battered city at start of weekend
- Observatory says that movement of latest tropical cyclone, expected to cross southern Taiwan on Sunday, still uncertain
The Hong Kong Observatory is planning to issue a No 1 typhoon warning signal on Monday morning, with tropical cyclone Haikui set to come within 800km (497 miles) of the city.
The storm, hot on the heels of Typhoon Saola which brought the city to a standstill, is expected to move across the southern part of Taiwan on Sunday and towards the vicinity of the eastern coast of Guangdong to southern Fujian.
The Observatory on Sunday said: “But Haikui’s movement remains uncertain.”
The forecaster said the Haikui had a maximum wind speed of 165km/h (102mph) on Sunday as it headed towards Taiwan. In comparison, Saola clocked wind speeds of more than 200km/h when it struck Hong Kong on Friday.
Hong Kong is still recovering from Saola, the most powerful storm to hit in five years, shutting down the city from Friday to Saturday afternoon and leaving fallen trees, rubbish-strewn streets and flooded coastal communities in its wake.
The Observatory said Hong Kong’s weather would be very hot due to the influence of the outer subsiding air of Haikui.
Haikui is the Chinese name for sea anemones, a flowerlike type of marine animal.
Saola, which had been downgraded from a super typhoon, would move towards the vicinity of Beibu Wan in western China and continue to weaken on Monday, the forecaster said.
It added that the weather was likely to be hot and sunny with a few showers on Sunday afternoon, combined with moderate easterly winds.
Temperatures in Hong Kong were excepted to hit 34 degrees Celsius (93.2 Fahrenheit) on Monday and the city would see showers during the middle of the week, while offshore winds would pick up.
Pupils will start the new school year on Monday after Saola forced a citywide cancellation of classes on Friday.