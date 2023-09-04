Hong Kong facing very hot weather under influence of approaching Typhoon Haikui, low chance of upgrading T1 alert
- Observatory says path of coming storm still uncertain and No 1 signal will remain in force for most of Monday
- Temperatures for most days of the week expected to soar to 31 degrees Celsius or more
The Hong Kong Observatory on Monday warned of very hot weather this week with temperatures to hit 31 degrees Celsius (87.8 Fahrenheit) or more on most days, an effect of the outer subsiding air from the approaching Typhoon Haikui.
The forecaster said the No 1 standby signal, issued at 4.40am, would remain in force for most of Monday, marking the second storm to threaten the city in less than a week.
As of 10am, Haikui, meaning sea anemone in Chinese, was centred about 570km (354 miles) east of Hong Kong, moving west-northwest as it continued to intensify, but the chance of a higher alert was not high, the Observatory said.
It added that the exact path of the typhoon remained unclear.
Haikui will move across the Taiwan Strait on Monday, packing maximum wind speeds of 110km/h (68.3 mph). It might travel towards the vicinity of the coast of eastern Guangdong to southern Fujian, the Observatory said.
Saola, the most powerful storm to hit the city in five years, brought Hong Kong to a standstill on Friday and Saturday, leaving streets strewn with debris and fallen trees.
Multiple residents in Tseung Kwan O posted on social media pictures of broken windows or cracked glass at home caused by the strong winds of Saola on Saturday.
Sai Kung district councillor Christine Fong Kwok-shan said there were about a dozen cases of broken windows at each housing development in the Tseung Kwan O area.
“It can be very difficult for residents,” Fong told a Monday radio programme. “For large windows that are broken, it may take two weeks to a month to have them replaced.” In the meantime, she said, makeshift measures such as wooden boards had been used to fill the gaps.
She suggested management companies increase manpower during typhoon season to help residents on such matters, noting each development in the area, such as Lohas Park, had several thousand households.
She also said more reusable wooden boards to fill broken windows could be prepared in advance for emergency and makeshift measures during typhoons.