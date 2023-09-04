The Hong Kong Observatory on Monday warned of very hot weather this week with temperatures to hit 31 degrees Celsius (87.8 Fahrenheit) or more on most days, an effect of the outer subsiding air from the approaching Typhoon Haikui.

The forecaster said the No 1 standby signal, issued at 4.40am, would remain in force for most of Monday, marking the second storm to threaten the city in less than a week.

As of 10am, Haikui, meaning sea anemone in Chinese, was centred about 570km (354 miles) east of Hong Kong, moving west-northwest as it continued to intensify, but the chance of a higher alert was not high, the Observatory said.

It added that the exact path of the typhoon remained unclear.

Haikui will move across the Taiwan Strait on Monday, packing maximum wind speeds of 110km/h (68.3 mph). It might travel towards the vicinity of the coast of eastern Guangdong to southern Fujian, the Observatory said.