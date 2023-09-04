A stroke can reduce or block blood circulation to the brain, reducing the supply of oxygen to such cells and causing them to lose function within minutes. Bodily functions governed by the cells can be impaired as a result of the damage.

“Most of them felt that the lack of perseverance and guidance were some of the reasons they found it difficult to exercise regularly. More than 90 per cent said having AI-assisted exercises at home could boost their willingness to work out.”

“Most of the stroke patients expressed that their stamina, agility and body responses were not ideal,” NGO chairman Leung King-hong said.

The Hong Kong Stroke Association, which helped to design the app, also published a study conducted last month involving 120 stroke patients aged 18 to 30 that showed most struggled to work out without the support of physiotherapists or doctors.

Stroke patients in Hong Kong can now receive guided physical rehabilitation at home with the help of an app using artificial intelligence (AI) software, as an NGO on Monday said most of those performing the exercises struggled to do them without assistance.

Government data from 2021 showed 48,400 people in Hong Kong had been diagnosed as having suffered a stroke. About 3,126 people had died from the condition, making it the fourth most common cause of death in the city for that year.

The association’s survey found that 70 per cent of patients had received physical rehabilitation services after having a stroke.

A breakdown of the figure saw 69 per cent of recipients grading the frequency of the services at five out of 10, while 74 per cent and 67.5 per cent gave the same mark for appointment timings and convenience in terms of distance, respectively.

Lavinia Wong Kit-yee, a physiotherapist and a senior clinical associate at Tung Wah College’s school of medical and health sciences, said such exercises were crucial to ensuring patients regained their mobility and could resume their normal lives.

She said she often observed patients struggling with a lack of motivation, boredom or worrying about hurting themselves when exercising, issues which the new app could help to address.

The app uses AI-based software to track patients’ movements as they perform the exercises, allowing doctors and physiotherapists to review their progress.

Wong, who designed the exercises involved, said the app covered about 300 types of movements tailored to patients with different needs, such as basic stretches, core training, tai chi and rowing.

Physiotherapist Lavinia Wong says some patients struggle to motivate themselves to perform exercises vital to their physical recovery. Photo: Elson Li

Doctors and physiotherapists would select the most suitable exercises for patients to do at home, with each activity demonstrated with a video and guided by a narrator, she explained.

The physiotherapist said patients would also be asked to turn on their phone’s camera to assist with the motion-tracking feature.

“The app will be able to record how frequently patients exercise, and how accurate their movements are. The AI will then come up with a score for each session,” she added.

“When meeting the patients, medical professionals will be able to tell how to adjust their movements based on the app’s records. They will be able to monitor whether the patients have exercised at home, whether it is safe and their performances.”

The app was tested in a pilot scheme involving 30 patients between May and July.

One of the participants, Martha Ng Hoi-kei, suffered at the age of 28 and had struggled with serious mobility issues.

Now in her 40s, she said she had regained most of her mobility, but still struggled with her grip strength. Ng added that she had not consulted any physiotherapists for some time before joining the pilot scheme.

“Physiotherapists may monitor your movements during the consultation. But we still have to rely on ourselves at home,” Ng said. “This app provides targeted training and we are able to train a certain muscle group at home.”