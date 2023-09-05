Typhoon Haikui: Hong Kong’s T1 alert to remain in force till noon at least, as storm moves inland and weakens
- Weather forecaster says low chance of upgrading to No 3 signal as strong winds are unlikely to hit city
- Showers interspersed with hot weather expected throughout week from rainbands associated with typhoon
The Hong Kong Observatory on Tuesday said the No 1 typhoon alert would remain in force till noon at least, as Haikui moved inland to eastern Guangdong and weakened.
As of 9am, Haikui, meaning sea anemone in Chinese, was estimated to be about 310km east-northeast of the city, with the maximum sustained wind speed near its centre at 55km/h (34mph).
The Observatory said there was a low chance of upgrading the warning to a No 3 alert unless the typhoon veered south. Hong Kong is unlikely to experience strong winds, according to the forecaster.
“When Haikui no longer poses a threat to Hong Kong, the Observatory will cancel all tropical cyclone warning signals,” the Observatory said.
But thunderstorms are still expected this week, with temperatures hitting 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) or above, as rainbands associated with Haikui continue to affect the coastal areas of Guangdong.
The Observatory warned of swells, advising members of the public to stay away from the shoreline and not to engage in water sports.
Haikui marks the second storm faced by Hong Kong in under a week after Super Typhoon Saola battered the city on Friday and Saturday.
Saola was the most powerful typhoon to hit the city in five years since Mangkhut in September 2018.
The two-day disruption from Saola included reports as of Sunday of 3,700 fallen trees, two mudslides, 21 flooding incidents and about 40 cases involving structures such as scaffolding, signs and windows.