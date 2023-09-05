This story has been made freely available as a public service to our readers. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing

The Hong Kong Observatory on Tuesday said the No 1 typhoon alert would remain in force till noon at least, as Haikui moved inland to eastern Guangdong and weakened.

As of 9am, Haikui, meaning sea anemone in Chinese, was estimated to be about 310km east-northeast of the city, with the maximum sustained wind speed near its centre at 55km/h (34mph).

The Observatory said there was a low chance of upgrading the warning to a No 3 alert unless the typhoon veered south. Hong Kong is unlikely to experience strong winds, according to the forecaster.

“When Haikui no longer poses a threat to Hong Kong, the Observatory will cancel all tropical cyclone warning signals,” the Observatory said.