The authority on Wednesday said the case had been referred to the Medical Council after taking into account the findings of the investigation and expert opinions.

The hospital on Thursday said the doctor involved had resigned from his position with immediate effect due to personal reasons, adding it had notified all affected patients and arranged other practitioners to handle their cases.

The incident, concerning a 31-year-old woman who died at Adventist Hospital in Tsuen Wan in early July, was revealed by the Department of Health upon media inquiries in August.

The death of a woman following childbirth at a Hong Kong private hospital has been referred to the city’s medical watchdog for a follow-up investigation, while the veteran doctor involved in the case has resigned from his position.

The woman was admitted to hospital on July 5 for a vaginal delivery, but had to undergo an emergency caesarean section after she had failed to deliver the baby naturally. Her condition was stable initially, but later deteriorated and she died the next day.

The hospital said it reported the case to the department and the Coroner’s Court on the day of the woman’s death.

A source said the doctor involved was renowned obstetrician Dr Kun Ka-yan, who frequently carried out media interviews on medical queries.

The Post has reached out to Kun for comments.

The hospital said it was aware of the latest press release from health authorities regarding the case. It said it would maintain close communication with the department and would facilitate follow-up work.

According to the hospital, medical practitioners were monitoring the woman when her condition worsened, with maternity nurses maintaining communication with the case doctor. Medication was provided and a blood transfusion was also carried out to stabilise the patient’s condition.

As the woman’s health continued to deteriorate, the case doctor decided to remove her uterus. The intensive care team and multiple specialists also joined the efforts to rescue her, but to no avail.

The Department of Health referred the case to the the Medical Council. Photo: Jonathan Wong

The department stated on Wednesday that it had initiated a series of investigations upon receiving the report from the hospital, including a site inspection to check whether it had complied with the code of practice for private institutions.

It also reviewed the hospital’s mechanism for credentialing doctors’ qualifications, experience, performance and work eligibility. The hospital was asked to submit an investigation report.

Additionally, the authority sought an independent professional opinion from an expert to examine the clinical management of the case.

The department said follow-up action was still ongoing.

The Post has reached out to the Medical Council for comment. The council oversees the disciplinary regulation of medical practitioners in the city.