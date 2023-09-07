Hongkongers ignoring warning signs for ‘silent killer’ chronic kidney disease, doctors say, after 70% of at-risk residents refuse treatment
- Hong Kong Doctors Union finds half of residents with pre-existing conditions test positive for common sign of chronic kidney disease, but most refuse further help
- Medical specialist describes five-stage conditions as ‘silent killer’ and says patients can deteriorate from third phase to fourth in 6½ to seven years on average
Hongkongers could be exposing themselves to a higher risk of chronic kidney disease by ignoring the warning signs, as nearly 70 per cent refused any treatment after tests flagged unusual protein levels in their urine, a doctors’ union said on Thursday.
The Hong Kong Doctors Union also urged the government to incentivise residents by including screenings for the five-stage condition in a pilot healthcare programme that already subsidises checks for hypertension and diabetes.
Union consultant and nephrology specialist Dr Ho Chung-ping described chronic kidney disease as a “silent killer” and said it could take 6½ to seven years on average before a patient’s condition deteriorated from stage three to four.
“There could be no symptoms at the early stages of the disease, but we can find high levels of protein in their urine, which means your kidney functions begin to deteriorate,” he said.
Ho also cited studies showing it could take an average of 10 years for a patient’s condition to worsen to the point that they require dialysis, a treatment that helps remove waste and excess fluid from the bloodstream.
Under a 12-month programme that started August last year, the union has provided free urine tests for 1,367 people aged 40 and above at high risk of chronic kidney disease due to pre-existing health issues such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease and obesity.
The organisation found that half of those tested had high levels of protein in their urine. The warning sign was detected among 40 per cent of those deemed at risk and below the age of 50.
The data also showed that only 36.5 per cent of those with high protein levels agreed to undergo further testing, while just 30.95 per cent were willing to receive any treatment.
According to government figures, about 10,000 people in Hong Kong have end-stage chronic kidney failure. Kidney diseases were also the seventh most common cause of death in the city last year.
Ho pointed to diabetes and hypertension risk factors as major contributors to end-stage chronic kidney failure. He also cited a past study showing one in 10 Hongkongers had chronic kidney disease.
Dr Sunny Luk Wai-leung, the union’s honorary treasurer, also noted the city was seeing younger and younger patients with chronic kidney disease in recent years.
“I believe it is related to our food culture. With the influence of Western culture, our food may have excessive sugar, salt and fat,” he said. “There may also be more cuisine from the northeastern part of mainland China with strong flavours introduced in Hong Kong.”
The union cited a previous study showing only 30 per cent of Hongkongers went for regular check-ups with doctors and had limited awareness of kidney health, urging authorities to include screenings among its primary healthcare services.
In July, the Health Bureau proposed offering a government subsidy of HK$192 (US$24) to be screened for hypertension or diabetes at private clinics to residents aged 45 and above who had no medical history of either condition.