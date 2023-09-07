Hongkongers could be exposing themselves to a higher risk of chronic kidney disease by ignoring the warning signs, as nearly 70 per cent refused any treatment after tests flagged unusual protein levels in their urine, a doctors’ union said on Thursday.

The Hong Kong Doctors Union also urged the government to incentivise residents by including screenings for the five-stage condition in a pilot healthcare programme that already subsidises checks for hypertension and diabetes.

Union consultant and nephrology specialist Dr Ho Chung-ping described chronic kidney disease as a “silent killer” and said it could take 6½ to seven years on average before a patient’s condition deteriorated from stage three to four.

“There could be no symptoms at the early stages of the disease, but we can find high levels of protein in their urine, which means your kidney functions begin to deteriorate,” he said.

Ho also cited studies showing it could take an average of 10 years for a patient’s condition to worsen to the point that they require dialysis, a treatment that helps remove waste and excess fluid from the bloodstream.