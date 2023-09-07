This story has been made freely available as a public service to our readers. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing

The Hong Kong Observatory issued the black rainstorm warning at 11.05pm on Thursday, with flooding reported across the city.

The latest warning, which means rain exceeding 70mm an hour has fallen or is expected to fall generally over Hong Kong, replaced an earlier red alert issued at 9.50pm. The amber warning was raised at 9.25pm.

The Observatory said heavy rain was affecting the northern part of the New Territories, especially Sheung Shui, Ta Kwu Ling and the Sha Tau Kok area. More than 150mm of rainfall was recorded in the past few hours.

The heavy rain continues to cause significant road flooding. Photo: Handout

The heavy rain had resulted in and could continue to cause significant road flooding and traffic congestion, the Observatory warned.