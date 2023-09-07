Hong Kong Observatory issues black rainstorm alert, with flooding reported across city
- Forecaster issues black rainstorm warning at 11.05pm, replacing earlier red alert
- Showers and thunderstorms expected over Guangdong coast in the next few days
The Hong Kong Observatory issued the black rainstorm warning at 11.05pm on Thursday, with flooding reported across the city.
The latest warning, which means rain exceeding 70mm an hour has fallen or is expected to fall generally over Hong Kong, replaced an earlier red alert issued at 9.50pm. The amber warning was raised at 9.25pm.
The Observatory said heavy rain was affecting the northern part of the New Territories, especially Sheung Shui, Ta Kwu Ling and the Sha Tau Kok area. More than 150mm of rainfall was recorded in the past few hours.
The heavy rain had resulted in and could continue to cause significant road flooding and traffic congestion, the Observatory warned.
The sudden downpours caused flash flooding across the city, with water gushing into a bus near Chai Wan Road on Hong Kong Island among incidents.
Good communication and lessons learned ‘spared Hong Kong the worst of Saola’
The water was ankle-deep inside the double-decker, but it managed to navigate through the flooded roads without breaking down.
MTR stations were also affected by the downpours. At about 11pm, the rail operator announced that the temporary closure of some exits at Chai Wan and Sheung Shui MTR stations was necessary due to flooding on nearby roads.
In the Sha Tau Kok area near the border with mainland China, rainfall exceeding 150mm in two hours was recorded.
Sha Tau Kok Road was waterlogged, causing vehicles to travel slowly. Residents reported being stranded on buses.
The Observatory said that under the influence of a trough of low pressure, there would be showers and thunderstorms over the coast of Guangdong in the next few days.