The black rainstorm issued at 11.05pm on Thursday broke the city’s record for the largest amount of rainfall recorded in one hour. The Observatory headquarters recorded 158.1mm of rain between 11pm and midnight on Thursday, the highest since records began in 1884.

The downpour brought the city to a standstill in the morning as roads sank, drivers were left stranded in cars, restaurants went underwater and landslides struck near residential estates.

Residents in urban areas woke to serious flooding and damage caused by torrential rain under the first black rainstorm warning in almost two years on Friday, with most reported landslides hitting Hong Kong Island.

Over in Kowloon in Wong Tai Sin, which is not a usual flooding black spot, the Post observed that muddy water had almost covered the entire lower ground floor of Temple Mall. About 30 people were observing the scene from the second floor at around 10am before police asked them to leave.

One restaurant in the mall was submerged, leaving only the top of its stall above the water as debris and chairs floated next to it.

Water had also gushed into an MTR exit nearby, cutting off access to the stairs at the entrance.

Lung Cheung Road, the major route through the area, was flooded outside the mall with workers left to wade through the water with their legs fully submerged. Online footage showed a car floating through the area.

The extreme conditions also affected Hong Kong Island. A car park at the Wan Chui Estate in Chai Wan was half-filled with water in the morning, almost fully consuming vehicles.

Tin Lok Lane in Wan Chai, a busy area usually filled with traffic and pedestrians, was turned into a river.

Onlookers survey the scene at a mall in Wong Tai Sin. Photo: Edmond So

Some drivers complained they had been trapped overnight, with multiple cases of roads sinking reported. Between Thursday night and Friday morning, eight cases of road subsidence were reported, all located on Hong Kong Island, affecting areas such as Stanley, Aberdeen and Chai Wan.

Car parks were flooded amid the extreme conditions. Photo: Dickson Lee

Online photos and footage showed a car had fallen into a cavity that formed as ground gave way at the junction of Island Road and Repulse Bay Road.

Stuart Hargreaves, a law professor from Chinese University, revealed in a social media post that he had been stranded in his car overnight in Repulse Bay as the road he was taking to head home had been submerged.

The Geotechnical Engineering Office Emergency Control Centre said it had received seven landslide reports as of Friday 8am. Six of them were on Hong Kong Island and one in the New Territories.

Among them was a landslide on Yiu Hing Road in Shau Kei Wan, near Yiu Tung Estate. Large rocks, trees and debris were washed from the slope, blocking the entire road.

The heavy rain damaged roads in Chai Wan. Photo: Dickson Lee

Simon Wong Ka-wo, president of the Hong Kong Federation of Restaurants and Related Trades, told a radio show on Friday morning that his car broke down when he was on the way to Deep Water Bay with his daughter.

“The water almost covered the entire front part of my car,” Wong said. “When we left the car, the water was gushing in like a flood as we opened the door.”

They were taken to Ocean Park MTR station for shelter, staying there for at least eight hours.

Floods also struck villages across the city. On Lamma Island, paths were seen fully submerged at one village, making it difficult for people to easily leave or enter their houses.

Ko Wai-kei, a North district council member, said that flooding was serious in Sha Tau Kok and Ta Kwu Ling, where his constituencies were located.

He said he believed the floods had been partly exacerbated by the build-up of leaves and debris in drainage systems following Super Typhoon Saola, which struck last week.

Workers wade through the water on Lung Cheung Road. Photo: Edmond So

“The government might not have had enough time to clear the build-up afterwards, and so the drainage capacity would be affected if there was heavy rain,” Ko said.

Wong King, former president of the Hong Kong Institute of Utility Specialists, said other than the high level of rainfall, he believed flooding in urban areas was mainly caused by blockages in the sewage system from debris and garbage.

“What we did not do well this time is preventing the blockage of gullies,” he said.

“Last night, my car was also stuck at Princess Margaret Road for two hours … I saw that a huge blue canvas had been pulled from the drainage by the firefighters, police officers and Drainage Services Department staff. Once it was removed, the water started being drained.”

Additional reporting by Connor Mycroft